A data sharing agreement could soon be reached between the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), potentially strengthening federal efforts to locate undocumented immigrants in the United States.

The proposed agreement marks the latest move in the Trump administration’s push to expand immigration enforcement and deportation efforts.

The development follows Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s recent announcement that all officers with the state’s Department of Public Safety will undergo training by ICE. The move aims to increase cooperation between state and federal immigration authorities.

Under the proposed agreement, ICE would be able to submit names and addresses of suspected undocumented immigrants to the IRS for comparison against their tax filing records. The IRS has previously allowed individuals without legal status to file tax returns using Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs).

Immigration attorney Charles Kuck expressed skepticism about the potential impact of the effort. “Yes, some people will be detained, but this is not going to result in a mass arrest by the GPS.” (Georgia Department of Public Safety), Kuck said.