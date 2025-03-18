Georgia Governor requests ICE training for State Public Safety Officers

The Trump administration has prioritized immigration enforcement within its first 100 days, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is following suit by seeking additional training for state public safety officers. Kemp has requested assistance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to train 1,100 officers under the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The training would fall under a federal program allowing ICE to delegate certain immigration enforcement duties to local agencies. Captain Crystal Zion of the Georgia Department of Public Safety emphasized the initiative’s goal, stating that it aims “to better assist in identifying and apprehending illegal aliens who pose a risk to public safety in the state.”

Governor Kemp has called the effort “common sense,” but critics argue that it could lead to increased racial profiling and discrimination. Opponents of the plan have already begun mobilizing. A group of protesters rallied in Clayton County to express their concerns over what they see as overly aggressive enforcement measures.

Jacob Dallas, a protest organizer, told Channel 2 Action News that hardworking immigrants are being unfairly targeted, creating fear and anxiety within the community. “We’re going to continue to share what people’s rights are. It’s important for people to know that ICE needs a warrant if they want to come to your door,” he said.

The new plan, announced by Governor Kemp, would see all state troopers be trained by ICE officials. It follows a federal policy change under the Trump administration that grants law enforcement officers the authority to perform certain immigration functions under ICE’s direction.

Dallas remains a vocal opponent of the initiative, stating, “We think it’s absurd, and now they want to escalate these attacks on the immigrant community. They want to escalate their cooperation with ICE.”

Governor Kemp’s office issued a statement defending the program, saying it would enhance law enforcement’s “ability to communicate with” ICE. However, as the plan moves forward, it continues to draw both support and strong opposition across the state.