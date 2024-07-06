“I feel very violated:” Video shows thieves steal trailer of professional race karts, tools

Surveillance video shows thieves steal a trailer full of more than $30,000 worth of professional racing karts, tools, uniforms, and other equipment from a local kart racing team in Forsyth County

According to the team’s owner, the entire theft took less than 12 minutes to execute.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning at DCT Karting.

Surveillance video shows two masked suspects arriving in a red F-150 pickup truck. In the video, the suspects use a sledgehammer to break the lock on the trailer, which contained valuable items including two karts, 24 sets of tires, and various uniforms.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden talked to Leo Oliveira, who owns the company, who said he’s heartbroken.

“We travel all over the country, racing these kinds of karts right here,” Oliveira said. “I feel absolutely violated. Truly. I’m heartbroken. I feel very violated. It’s not a good feeling.”

Oliveira said he spent hours searching the area, but the truck was involved in a police chase and managed to escape.

The search then shifted online, where social media proved crucial.

“Within three hours, I got a call,” Oliveira said.

The caller had seen his trailer headed north on I-85 in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Oliveira said his equipment is very distinctive.

“You can’t just go on eBay and find one of these. If these are being sold, only a handful of people are representatives of this brand in the United States. Only one in Georgia is me,” he said.

Oliveira said he remains hopeful his gear will be found.

“Unfortunately, there are some terrible people out there and they do some terrible things. But I remain optimistic that they will have justice served,” he said.