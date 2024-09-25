Hurricane Helene: Braves-Mets games moved to Monday doubleheader

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Major League Baseball has postponed the rest of the Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets series due to Hurricane Helene.

The game will now be played on Monday as part of a doubleheader at Truist Park starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game will start 40 minutes after the first game ends.

The remaining games vs the New York Mets scheduled for 9/25 and 9/26 have been postponed due to current and forecasted weather impacting the Atlanta area. Both games have been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Monday, September 30th. The first game will begin… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 25, 2024

The Braves says tickets for Wednesday’s game will not be valid for Monday. Tickets for Thursday night’s game will be honored on Monday.

The Braves and Mets are locked in a tight battle for the final National League Wildcard spots.