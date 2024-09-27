Hurricane Helene: Boat rescues underway at flooded Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Residents of a flooded Atlanta apartment complex were rescued by boat early Friday morning.

The Peachtree Park Apartments on Peachtree Park Drive felt the impacts of Hurricane Helene as it moved through Georgia.

Heavy rain ahead of Helene’s full arrival in the metro area led to the apartment complex seeing lots of water, leading to the need for an evacuation.

First responders used boats to help residents leave the apartment complex.

Details on the exact number of people impacted were not immediately available.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Thursday evening and early Friday was downgraded to a Category 1 storm.