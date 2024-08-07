Local

‘Humbled and grateful’ New superintendent approved by Henry County Board of Education

By WSBTV

Dr. John Pace III is new Henry County Superintendent

By WSBTV

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Board of Education approved its new superintendent in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Dr. John Pace III will start his tenure with Henry County Schools on Sept. 3.

“I am humbled and grateful to be selected as the Superintendent of Henry County Schools,” Pace said. “I thank the Board of Education for this opportunity and look forward to providing servant leadership as we work together ‘In Pursuit of Exceptional’ for all students.”

The board started looking for its superintendent back in February and announced Pace as the sole finalist in July.

State law required that the board must follow a 14-day waiting period between announcing a finalist and voting on the position. That gives parents and students time to get to know the candidate or raise any concerns.

Pace joins Henry County Schools from Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where he worked as Deputy Superintendent.

In the role, he assisted the superintendent with overseeing the Office of School Leadership and Performance. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has 350 K-12 and technical colleges with more than 240,000 students.

Henry County Schools is the eighth-largest district in Georgia with 53 schools and 43,000 students.

Pace earned his bachelor, masters and doctorate degrees from the University of Miami, Florida International University and the College of William and Mary respectively.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!