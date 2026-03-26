Human remains in Gwinnett linked to man missing since 2020

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — More than a year after human skeletal remains were discovered at a construction site in Gwinnett County, authorities have identified the victim as a man who had been missing for nearly five years.

Officials with the Lawrenceville Police Department and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office say the remains belong to 57-year-old Timothy Williams, who was reported missing in July 2020.

Authorities say DNA testing was used to confirm his identity. Investigators compared DNA from the remains with a sample provided by Williams’ mother.

Police say Williams was last known to be alive on July 18, 2020. His last known location was near his home in Duluth.