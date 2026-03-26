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Human remains in Gwinnett linked to man missing since 2020

By WSB Radio News Staff
Timothy Williams Remains discovered at Gwinnett construction site identified as man missing since 2020 (Lawrenceville Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — More than a year after human skeletal remains were discovered at a construction site in Gwinnett County, authorities have identified the victim as a man who had been missing for nearly five years.

Officials with the Lawrenceville Police Department and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office say the remains belong to 57-year-old Timothy Williams, who was reported missing in July 2020.

Authorities say DNA testing was used to confirm his identity. Investigators compared DNA from the remains with a sample provided by Williams’ mother.

Police say Williams was last known to be alive on July 18, 2020. His last known location was near his home in Duluth.

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