Local

Human remains found in crawl space with ‘Blues Clues’ T-shirt, pajama pants

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Body found: (Bibb County Sheriff's Office )

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating human remains that were discovered in a crawl space underneath a vacant home.

Bibb County deputies responded to a home on Monday after getting reports about the remains, according to WGXA-TV in Macon.

Investigators confirmed at the scene that the remains were human. WGXA-TV reports that deputies also found a small Blue’s Clues T-shirt and blue bandana pajama pants.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did not say how long the remains had been underneath the house or if the remains appeared to belong to a child.

Investigators sent the remains to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for testing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!