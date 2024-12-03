Historical Power-Jaxon Cabin built in Cobb County around early 1800s moved to Hyde Farm Park

A Cobb County home apparently built during Andrew Jackson’s presidency has been moved from Post Oak Tritt Road to Hyde Farm Park in Marietta.

The Power-Jackson Cabin had to be deconstructed due to deterioration from over the years and wasn’t safe to move in one piece.

The cabin, believed to be the oldest structure still standing in the county, has fallen into disrepair, and the land it sits on is privately owned, and the site has been proposed for development before.

It will be put back together at Hyde Farm Park, a green space of 42 acres in Marietta, with its two sister cabins that were also owned by the Power family. The house was built in the 1830s, possibly by Native Americans.

