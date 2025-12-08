Home affordability still an issue in the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — The affordability problem with housing in metro Atlanta is lingering.

Almost 70% of the homes on the market are unaffordable to the typical household, according to Bank Rate’s Alex Gailey.

She says it is slowly improving and will continue to do so.

“As long as we continue to see improvements in three big buckets, slower price growth, lower interest rates and leveling off of interest rates and then continuing to grow supply,” said Gailey.

The median price for a home in the metro Atlanta area is now just under $400,000, officials said.

There is a gap between what someone would need to make annually and what they actually make to afford a home in metro Atlanta. Gailey says the gap is $14,000.