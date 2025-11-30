Holiday travelers head home as traffic peaks across Georgia

ATLANTA — The turkey leftovers are gone, the shopping is wrapping up, and now many Georgians are hitting the road as they return home from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

AAA reports more than 2.1 million Georgians traveled by car during the holiday period. While departures were spread out over several days, state officials say the majority of travelers tend to make their return at the end of the weekend, creating the busiest travel window of the week.

Road congestion is expected to peak Sunday evening, especially between 5 and 8 p.m., as the Georgia Department of Transportation anticipates the heaviest traffic of the holiday period. The Georgia State Patrol will be monitoring for speeders and impaired drivers as people make their way home.

Air travel is also expected to surge. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport predicts Monday will be the busiest day, with an estimated 375,000 passengers moving through the airport. That’s slightly below last year’s numbers, with more people opting to drive this Thanksgiving instead of fly.

Officials urge anyone traveling Sunday to pack their patience, whether they’re on the highways or heading to the airport.

