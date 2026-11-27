ATLANTA — Black Friday shoppers looking for deals on electronics may face higher prices and products with less powerful components this holiday season.

Saloni Vastani, a marketing professor at Emory University, said supply chain issues tied to data center growth, tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East are contributing to rising electronics prices.

The impact extends to a range of popular holiday purchases, including smartphones, televisions and computers.

“Anything that has storage or memory as a large component of the total cost of the device, you’re seeing this impact,” Vastani said.

Some manufacturers are keeping prices similar to previous years but reducing the capabilities of certain products to offset costs.

“So for example if a laptop came with 16 gigs, the standard would now come with 8 gigs,” Vastani said.

She also warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence could contribute to further price increases as companies begin passing more of those costs on to consumers.

Vastani encourages holiday shoppers to research product specifications before making purchases and avoid impulse buying simply because an item appears to be heavily discounted.