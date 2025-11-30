Holiday lights shine at Atlanta Botanical Garden

ATLANTA — Families looking for seasonal activities this holiday season can visit “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights,” now underway at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

President and CEO Mary Pat Matheson says a major addition this year is the Enchanted Trees installation by Poetic Kinetics. “We have 11 bedazzling trees that are all lit up and they are over by the Skyline Garden and the Flower Walk and they are phenomenal,” she said.

Visitors will also see new music and choreography in “Nature’s Wonders,” which the garden describes as the world’s largest curtain of synchronized lights and sound. Tickets are available through January 11, and more than 210,000 visitors are expected this year.