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High school student killed, 2 others injured in car crash in metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deadly prom night crash A teen who was not wearing a seat belt died after a car lost control over the weekend. The group of teens were heading home from prom.
By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a teen died and two others were injured in a crash in metro Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol says 18-year-old Patience Price was a passenger in a car that lost control, went airborne and hit an embankment along Chapel Hill Road at Rosemont Drive.

She apparently was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the car, officials said. Price was a senior at Chapel Hill High School.

A passenger in the back seat was also seriously injured and rushed to Grady Hospital. The driver has minor injuries.

Counselors are available at Chapel Hill High School, officials said.

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