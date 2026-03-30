High school student killed, 2 others injured in car crash in metro Atlanta

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a teen died and two others were injured in a crash in metro Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol says 18-year-old Patience Price was a passenger in a car that lost control, went airborne and hit an embankment along Chapel Hill Road at Rosemont Drive.

She apparently was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the car, officials said. Price was a senior at Chapel Hill High School.

A passenger in the back seat was also seriously injured and rushed to Grady Hospital. The driver has minor injuries.

Counselors are available at Chapel Hill High School, officials said.