High school senior, football player dies in crash on Georgia highway

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Pike County on Saturday night claimed the life of a high school senior.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a crash on Highway 109 just after 11:45 p.m.

As a result of the crash, they say a 17-year-old Pike County High School senior died.

On Sunday afternoon, Pike County High School identified the student as Peyton Rivera.

“Peyton had a smile that would light up the room. He was a leader on and off the field, and he made our school better just with his presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, students, staff, and community during this incredibly difficult time,” Principal Kevin Huffstetler wrote.

His football team also posted a tribute to him on social media.

Details on the crash and what led up to it have not been released.