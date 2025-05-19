HGTV recognizes Pine Mountain RV Resort as best glamping experience in Georgia

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA — Ever heard of “glamping”? It’s what people call glamorous camping, meaning you have heating and air and other things like bathrooms and even hot tubs and pools at some locations on a campsite or near it.

HGTV ranked the best glamping experience in Georgia and it’s Pine Mountain RV Resort in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

According to HGTV, Pine Mountain RV Resort features four safari-inspired glamping tents in addition to RV and campsites, cabins, cottages, and yurts.

The luxury tents sleep two to four people, and have ensuite bathrooms, covered private decks, and Wi-Fi.