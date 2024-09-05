Here’s how you can donate to the families of Apalachee High School shooting victims

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Apalachee High School community was devastated by a school shooting that left four people dead and nine people injured on Wednesday.

Now, several fundraisers have been set up to help support victims’ families.

14-year-old Colt Gray is accused of killing four people:

14-year-old student Mason Schermerhorn

14-year-old student Christian Angulo

39-year-old teacher Richard Aspinwall

53-year-old teacher Christina Irimie

GoFundMe has verified fundraisers for Angulo’s funeral service, Aspinwall’s wife and a separate general victims’ fund.

If you donate to any of these fundraisers, your donation is protected by GoFundMe.

You can find these fundraisers by clicking here.