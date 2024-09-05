Local

Here’s how you can donate to the families of Apalachee High School shooting victims

(L-R): Richard Aspinwall, Christina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Christian Angulo

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Apalachee High School community was devastated by a school shooting that left four people dead and nine people injured on Wednesday.

Now, several fundraisers have been set up to help support victims’ families.

14-year-old Colt Gray is accused of killing four people:

14-year-old student Mason Schermerhorn

  • 14-year-old student Christian Angulo
  • 39-year-old teacher Richard Aspinwall
  • 53-year-old teacher Christina Irimie

GoFundMe has verified fundraisers for Angulo’s funeral service, Aspinwall’s wife and a separate general victims’ fund.

If you donate to any of these fundraisers, your donation is protected by GoFundMe.

You can find these fundraisers by clicking here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!