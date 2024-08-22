Here is the schedule for this weekend’s Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre has released its schedule for its Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch a mix of classic and award-winning films on its huge 26-by-56-foot screen.

Here is the film schedule for this year’s festival which takes place this weekend:

*Mystery Selection* - Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Sing-along - Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) Sing-along - Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) - Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) - Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m.

Some showings will even have a pre-show experience with a vintage cartoon.

Film festival attendees can even take an exclusive film tour before all showings. On the one-hour tour, guests see the theatre’s original projection booth, screening room, celebrity dressing rooms, and more.

Tickets start at $15.

For tickets and more information about the movies being shown, click here.