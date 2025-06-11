Henry County teen recovering at Shepherd Center after tornado hit

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A 19-year-old Henry County man who survived a direct hit from a tornado nearly two weeks ago is continuing his recovery at a specialized rehabilitation facility.

Malachi Chaney, the son of actor Tray Chaney from HBO’s The Wire, has been transferred from Grady Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which specializes in treating patients with traumatic brain injuries.

Malachi suffered a brain injury and multiple facial fractures when a tornado struck his family’s Locust Grove home last month.

His parents say he is now eating, laughing, and learning to walk again as part of his rehabilitation process.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story