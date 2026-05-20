Major flooding shuts down parts of busy Atlanta interstate during rush hour

ATLANTA — Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the heart of Atlanta causing flooding in some areas on Wednesday afternoon.

The flooding is causing major headaches for drivers in downtown and other parts of Atlanta.

“As much as 2.5 to 3 inches of rain fell over Midtown and Downtown Atlanta between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening,” says 95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards.

“That large amount of rainfall in a short amount of time — landing on hard surfaces like asphalt and sidewalks — will accumulate quickly and lead to flash flood conditions.”

Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed two vehicles including a Waymo ran into standing water on North Avenue.

There were also reports of a downed tree in the area.

Firefighters said no occupants were found in either vehicle so no rescues were needed.

The area has been taped off and crews are working with Atlanta police on traffic control.

The WSB Radio Traffic Team began to notice rising water on I-75/85/nb at Freedom Parkway around 5:30 p.m.

The WSB Radio Traffic Team says cars were driving through the standing water that was rising quickly, and then they began getting stranded. At one point, Atlanta authorities said there were up to four cars stuck in waist-deep water. HERO crews have been unclogging drains and water is beginning to recede as of just after 6 p.m.

Right lanes should open back up shortly for motorists.