Healthcare costs could increase in U.S. in 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. — A new study from Mercer University details the potential for healthcare costs increasing across the United States.

The study finds major U.S. employers plan to pass rising costs of health coverage onto their employees.

Emory University Economist Tom Smith says rising costs have been driven by the supply chain.

“The way that costs are billed out to different people who are using benefits is really odd, depending on who your insurance carrier is,” Smith said.

Smith also blames the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs.

A congressional budget office analysis estimates 624,000 Georgians could lose their healthcare coverage if President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful bill is passed by congress.

More expensive healthcare could be enough to make some workers look for new jobs with better coverage, Smith adds.

Laura Colbert with Georgians for a Healthy Future previously said the premium tax credit could also go away, which could lead to increasing premiums for everyone.