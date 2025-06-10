New concerns about how GA healthcare could be impacted by the “Big, Beautiful” budget bill

ATLANTA, GA — There are new concerns about how Georgia healthcare could be impacted by President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” budget bill.

A congressional budget office analysis estimates 624,000 Georgians could lose their healthcare coverage if the bill is passed by congress.

“It’s about increasing costs for private health insurance and making it harder to get through the enrollment process and renewal process for Medicaid.”

Laura Colbert with Georgians for a Healthy Future says the premium tax credit could also go away, increasing premiums for everyone.

The senate must still vote on the bill.