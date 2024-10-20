Harris hosts campaign event at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County

STONECREST, Ga. — On Saturday evening, Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign rally in Atlanta to encourage voters and drum up support in the final weeks of the 2024 election season.

Harris continued her campaign stop in the metro Atlanta area with a planned visit to the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

The event is part of what the campaign has called their Souls to the Polls event. After the church service at New Birth, Harris is expected to attend a second Souls to the Polls event at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, where she will give brief remarks after the service.

While former President Donald Trump held his own events in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with a rally in Latrobe, Penn. that evening.

As far as events for the Trump-Vance campaign on Sunday, the former president remains in Pennsylvania, where he’ll be speaking at a 5 p.m. town hall in Lancaster.

In Georgia, Stevie Wonder is also expected to be in attendance at Divine Faith Ministries and will give a performance before the Vice President’s arrival, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Also on Sunday night, supporters of former president Trump’s reelection bid will host a “Women for Trump” town hall in Kennesaw with Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Erin Houchin, as well as former Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The Kennesaw event covers topics similar to Harris’ own, with a focus on issues impacting women and mothers in Georgia.

While Harris’ event focused on threats to reproductive rights and freedoms, and the associated health concerns in the state and across the U.S., the Women for Trump event is expected to focus on the prosperity and economic opportunity that the former president’s supporters say happened while he was in office.