Hall of Fame Braves manager Bobby Cox dies at 84

ATLANTA — Hall of Fame Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox has died at the age of 84, the Braves announced Saturday.

Cox was born May 21, 1941, in Tulsa, Oklahoma and began his baseball career after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959.

The Braves acquired Cox in 1966, but he made his Major League Baseball debut with the New York Yankees in 1968.

After knee injuries ended his playing career, Cox moved into managing. Ted Turner hired him to manage the Braves in 1977, and he served as manager from 1978 to 1981 before later becoming the team’s general manager in 1986.

He returned to the Braves dugout in 1990 and led Atlanta to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 through 2005. That stretch included the Braves’ 1995 World Series championship over the Cleveland Indians.

Cox retired in 2010, and the Braves retired his No. 6 jersey the following year.

In 2019, Cox suffered a stroke shortly after Braves opening day at then-SunTrust Park. Months later, he made his first public appearance during a Braves game to a standing ovation from fans.

The last time Cox attended a Braves game was in August 2025, when the organization honored the 1995 World Series team.

A Statement from the Atlanta Braves

“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 - enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.”