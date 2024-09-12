Gwinnett police seeking suspects in ATM ‘jackpotting’ scam

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking help to identify two suspects who took thousands of dollars using an “ATM Jackpotting” scam.

According to a media release, on August 27, two suspects entered a Texaco gas station located at 1670 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

Authorities say the suspects made their way to the stand-alone ATM machine inside the business and began to simulate a transaction.

The suspects introduced a form of malware into the machine’s software, allowing them to withdraw large amounts of cash without utilizing a legitimate bank card.

On August 29, police say the same two suspects targeted a Chevron gas station located at 1925 Braselton Highway and performed the same theft.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.