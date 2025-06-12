Gwinnett police search for suspects in armed robbery at Suwanee Dollar General

SUWANEE, GA — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store last month.

The robbery occurred on May 19 at the Dollar General located at 2100 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road while the store was open for business. According to investigators, two men entered the store and held one employee down while forcing another to open the store’s safe. The suspects fled the scene with three empty deposit bags and the victims’ cell phones.

One of the suspects was armed with a machete, police said.

Both suspects are described as Black males, tall and slender, wearing white button-down shirts. One wore black pants, a black beanie, and a black mask. The other had on black jeans, a black ski mask, black and white sneakers, and carried an all-black machete.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.