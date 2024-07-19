Gwinnett men tied to phishing scheme linked to more than $440K in stolen funds

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A nationwide email scheme that targeted businesses across the country by using phishing emails to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars has been tied to two Gwinnett County men, according to police.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office secured an 18-count indictment against Winston Dougan and Mikhail Keize on Wednesday after a lengthy 2-year investigation into the two men.

In October 2022, police say Dougan attempted to cash a fake check with fake identification at a bank near Lawrenceville.

Police were called and arrested Dougan, and then later arrested Keize.

Over the course of the lengthy investigation, and with the help of Dougan’s cell phone seized during his arrest, police were able to link more than $440,000 in stolen dollars to the two men.

Eight victims across six states were targeted in 2022 with phishing emails that appeared as if they were from financial institutions requesting sensitive information, according to police.

“When the victim clicks on the link and provides that information, their email now becomes compromised and their banking becomes compromised,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo said.

In August 2022, Richard Baron was at a Ventura County, California bank when he received a notification that someone was trying to cash a check in his name from a bank in Georgia.

“We couldn’t figure out why and how,” he said.

Baron said because he was already at a bank location, he was able to stop the transaction and report it to local authorities who eventually collaborated with Gwinnett County Police.

“We didn’t lose the money, but we did get to assist and prosecute,” he said.

Investigators believe Dougan and Keize are part of a larger operation targeting businesses through fraudulent emails.

Despite the prevalence of phishing scams, it’s not always possible for authorities to track down who’s behind them.

“These breaks don’t typically happen,” Madiedo said. “That’s why we need the public to please exercise caution when opening email and transferring money.”

A judge granted bond for both suspects last year and they remain out on bond until trial.