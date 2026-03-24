Gwinnett County schools propose $3.5 billion budget focused on safety and staffing

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Public Schools has released its proposed 2027 budget, seeking approval of a $3.5 billion plan with no millage rate increase.

The district, the largest in the state, serves nearly 180,000 students.

School safety and security are key priorities in the proposed budget. The plan includes a pilot program for weapons detection systems at five elementary schools, the addition of 15 school resource officers, and four new social workers.

“Safety remains a major priority for us in the district and in this budget,” said district CFO Masana Mailliard.

Mailliard also highlighted ongoing safety efforts.

“Continued implementation of the elementary weapons detections pilots, additional school resource officers, including officers assigned to middle and high schools,” Mailliard said.

The proposed budget is slightly lower than the adjusted budget for 2026, following a nearly 8% increase from 2025 to 2026.

“As Georgia’s largest and most diverse school system serving more than 178 thousand students, our budget directly shapes student learning, staff support, community trust, and long-term sustainability,” Mailliard said.

District leaders say public feedback is encouraged ahead of the final adoption.

“All of our investments that have been mentioned were detailed of course in our strategic priorities alignment of investments and initiatives document on the district’s website,” Mailliard said.

Two public hearings are scheduled before a final vote on the budget, which is set for May 28.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.