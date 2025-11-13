Gwinnett County School Board receives update on superintendent search; finalist expected by spring

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Nearly a year after voting to fire former superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts, the Gwinnett County School Board is moving ahead in its search for a new leader.

During a specially called meeting Wednesday afternoon, board members received an update from ALMA Advisory Group, the consultant firm hired to guide the process. CEO Monica Rosen said the team held several meetings across the district to understand what students, staff, and families want in the next superintendent.

Rosen told the board they are entering the next phase of the search, saying, “The next steps are to build and approve the job posting for ALMA to begin actively recruiting candidates for the role and for the board to interview and select its candidate.”

She added that the community is looking for a leader who can unify the state’s largest school district.

Rosen said the search remains on schedule. ALMA expects to present candidates to the board by January, with hopes of reaching a finalist by the end of March and announcing a new superintendent in early April.

The board’s next step is to finalize and post the official job description.

