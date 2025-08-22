Local

Gwinnett County School Board approves new security measures after elementary school gun incident

By WSB Radio News Staff
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — One week after a gun was fired inside a Meadowcreek Elementary School bathroom, Gwinnett County’s school board has approved new security measures for elementary campuses.

The board voted to place an unarmed school safety officer at each elementary school. District Chief of Safety and Security Tony Lockard says the officers will not handle disciplinary issues but will instead focus on securing perimeters, doors, and playgrounds.

“They’re there to assist with car riders, arrivals, dismissals, to check the perimeters, check the outside doors to make sure the outside doors are secured, to check the playground, make sure there isn’t any suspicious activity,” Lockard said.

Students and parents urged the board to act quickly. Jasmine Cavalero, a 5th grader at Ivy Creek Elementary, told board members, A kid came in with a gun and shot a toilet. No one got hurt, but you can see how easily someone could have been shot.”

She added, “What does not belong in a school? A gun. It’s just crazy thinking about it.”

The district says the unarmed officers are a temporary measure until more school resource officers can be hired. Officials also note that weapons detection systems are being installed at all middle and high schools, though not currently at elementary campuses.

