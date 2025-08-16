Student accused of bringing gun to school, shooting toilet in Gwinnett County arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A child was arrested after bringing a gun to an elementary school in metro Atlanta.

Bernard Watson, Director of Community and Media Relations for Gwinnett County Public Schools says the “very disturbing” incident happened at Meadow Creek Elementary School on Thursday.

“On Thursday morning before the school day began, administrators were alerted that a toilet in a restroom had been broken,” Watson said. “When questioned, a student admitted to intentionally damaging it. The student received disciplinary consequences in accordance with our student conduct code.”

Watson says on Friday, a parent and student reported that same student brought a gun to school on Thursday and “threatened to use it to shoot the toilet.”

Investigators confirmed the student took the gun from home and fired the gun into the toilet before classes began.

No one was in the restroom at the time and no injuries were reported, Watson added.

The student, whose identity was not released, faces criminal charges. Police are investigating whether the parents of the student will face any charges.

“We’ll be collaborating with Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be forthcoming,” said Tony Lockhart, Chief of Police at Gwinnett County Public Schools.