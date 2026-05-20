Gwinnett County police searching for man accused of child molestation and kidnapping

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felony warrants involving crimes against a child.

Officials said Bernardo Antonio Romero-Linarte is wanted on charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery and child molestation.

Police said his current whereabouts are unknown, but he was last known to be in the Norcross area.

Detectives are urging anyone who may know his location to contact law enforcement immediately. Authorities also warn the public not to approach him and to call 911 if he is seen.

Anyone with information can contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com, where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.