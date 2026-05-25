Gwinnett County police searching for critically missing man

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing adult who suffers from a medical condition.

Police said Hein The Vu, 37, left his home in the area of Wilson Manor Circle in Lawrenceville on May 15 and has not returned or made contact with his family since then.

Vu is described as an Asian man who is 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds, has short brown hair and wears glasses.

Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. He was also carrying a blue or black backpack and needs medication.

According to Gwinnett County police, Vu does not drive, carry a cellphone or have friends in the area he may contact.

Anyone who sees Vu or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.