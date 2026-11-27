GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — As the holiday shopping season gets underway, Gwinnett County police are taking steps to make in-person transactions between online buyers and sellers safer.

The police department has established designated e-commerce exchange spaces at its headquarters and precincts across the county, providing residents with public locations to meet when buying or selling items online.

The designated parking spaces are clearly marked and monitored by video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Authorities also encourage residents to arrange transactions during daylight hours and bring someone with them whenever possible.

Police advise buyers and sellers to avoid sharing personal information and exercise caution if the other person unexpectedly requests a change in the agreed-upon meeting location.