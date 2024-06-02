Gwinnett County police investigating homicide in southwest Lilburn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting near Lilburn.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, 911 dispatch received calls reporting hearing gunshots near Gwens Trail in unincorporated Lilburn.

Arriving officers found a man in his 20s who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Betty Jean Court.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity as they are still working to notify his next of kin.

Gwinnett County Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit is collecting evidence at the scene and detectives are working to learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.



