Gwinnett County Police install drop boxes for safe medication disposal

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Police are making it easier for residents to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications.

The department has installed drop-off receptacles in the lobbies of all six precincts and at police headquarters on Hi Hope Road. The containers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Corporal Ryan Winderweedle says it’s a simple way to keep dangerous or unused medications out of the wrong hands. “The goal is to keep these out of unwanted hands, ingestion, misuse, these things can also contaminate the water supply and the environment,” Winderweedle said.

He added that the program gives residents seven total locations to safely drop off expired or unwanted pills, tablets, capsules, or liquids.

Police say leaving unused medications around the home can be hazardous to small children and others, and improper disposal can create environmental risks.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story