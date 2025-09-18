Local

Gwinnett County launches national search for developer of former Gwinnett Place Mall property

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County has launched a national search for a developer to revitalize the former Gwinnett Place Mall site.

Commissioner Kirkland Carden told WSB Radio that the county is seeking multiple proposals.

“This RFP, a request for proposal, is an opportunity for private sector developers to submit their best bids, and to see if they can meet or exceed our vision for redevelopment at that site,” Carden said.

The county envisions a vibrant mixed-use development on the more than 70-acre property, which it began acquiring in 2021. Most of the mall is planned for demolition as part of a 20-year plan to revitalize the area and rename it Global Villages.

Earlier this month, Gwinnett Urban Redevelopment Agency acquired former Sears property at Gwinnett Place Mall as part of efforts to launch the next phase of the mall’s redevelopment.

With this acquisition, the agency will own more than 87 acres of the mall site. Officials say the purchase is expected to close by the end of October.

