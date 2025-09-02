Gwinnett Urban Redevelopment Agency to acquire former Sears property

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Urban Redevelopment Agency of Gwinnett County is set to acquire the former Sears property at Gwinnett Place Mall as part of efforts to launch the next phase of the mall’s redevelopment.

With this acquisition, the agency will own more than 87 acres of the mall site. Officials say the purchase is expected to close by the end of October.

“We’re building incredible momentum toward transforming this site into a hub for catalytic change and opportunity for our residents, entrepreneurs, and businesses,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “I’m proud of the purposeful progress we’re making and look forward to what’s ahead.”

The redevelopment plan calls for a dense, well-connected, mixed-use activity center, including the Gwinnett Place Transit Center, which the Board of Commissioners approved earlier this year. Most of the mall is planned for demolition as part of a 20-year plan to revitalize the area and rename it Global Villages.

“With this step, we’re excellently positioned to attract top development partners that will help us achieve our vision for this site,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden. “This redevelopment will create economic opportunities for our residents and grow our county’s tax digest.”

Last year, the Board of Commissioners approved a separate purchase of the Macy’s buildings at the mall for $16.5 million.