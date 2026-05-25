Gwinnett County to honor fallen heroes during annual Memorial Day ceremony

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County officials will honor fallen military and public service heroes during the county’s annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 1 p.m.

County spokesman Joe Sorenson said two new names will be added to the Fallen Heroes Memorial this year.

“Officer Pradeep Tamang died in the line of duty this year on February 1. We will be adding his name to the fallen heroes memorial,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson said the county will also honor DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, who died in the CDC shooting. Rose grew up in Gwinnett County and attended Peachtree Ridge High School.

“We recognize on the Fallen Heroes Memorial all who had a connection with Gwinnett County, who have died in the line of duty,” Sorenson said.

According to Gwinnett County officials, Officer Tamang died in the line of duty on Feb. 1, 2026, during a dispatch call. He joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in July 2024. Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure later awarded Tamang three posthumous honors, including the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest award.

Officials said Rose graduated from Peachtree Ridge High School in 2011 and served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps before becoming a police officer. He joined the DeKalb Police Academy in September 2024.

“The Memorial is for Military, public safety and public works who have died in the line of duty,” Sorenson said.

The ceremony was moved indoors to the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center because of the threat of bad weather. Officials said the event will also be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page.

The ceremony is open to the public. Attendees are also encouraged to visit the “Remembering Our Fallen From Georgia” display in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center atrium throughout the holiday week.

The display features photos of Georgia servicemembers who have died since 9/11.