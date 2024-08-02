Gwinnett County firefighters save worker stuck while working on billboard over highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Video from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed emergency crews rescue someone on HWY 20 in Gwinnett County on Friday morning.

A caller said a man was hanging from the billboard on Friday morning.

According to the Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services department, crews responded to a worker stuck in a boom truck bucket around 8:30 a.m.

On the video feed from GDOT, a fire truck had its ladder extended into the air and at a billboard.

As of 9:51 a.m., fire officials said the worker was safely brought back to ground.