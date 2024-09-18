Gwinnett County expands availability of motor vehicle kiosks for ID, tag renewals

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office says a “growing collaboration” with Intellectual Technology, Inc. and the Georgia Department of Driver Services is allowing them to expand their services for county residents.

ITI placed several new tag renewal kiosks throughout the county, including at Kroger locations in Norcross and Suwanee.

Over the summer, the tax commissioner’s office said another pair was added to two Publix locations in Peachtree Corners and Snellville.

Amity Caserta, a manager for ITI, said the new kiosks use facial comparison checks through a built-in camera at the kiosk. The system scans the person’s face and compares it to the photo on record at the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles to confirm identities and protect customers from fraud.

To renew tags, or licenses, DDS charges $27 plus a $3.95 service fee and 2.25% credit card free.

The kiosks are able to print temporary driver’s licenses while customers wait for their permanent licenses to arrive by mail.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Kroger stores. It is fitting that they are the first to house the multiservice kiosks in the county,” Mitchell said. “I am also extremely pleased that we are the first county in metro Atlanta to partner with Publix in the interest of increasing access to services for our customers.”

Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell said the county plans to equip all of the county’s motor vehicle renewal kiosks with the dual functionality option.

Currently, most of the kiosks around the county are able to renew tags but not licenses.



