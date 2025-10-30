Local

Gwinnett County approves buffer zone for new funeral homes and crematoriums

By WSB Radio News Staff
Neighbors protest crematoriums being built near their homes in Gwinnett County (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County commissioners have approved a new rule requiring a 1,000-foot buffer between residential areas and any newly built funeral homes or crematoriums.

The decision comes after residents raised concerns about a proposed crematorium near a Snellville neighborhood. Resident Tia Severino, who supported the change, said, “Crematories belong in properly zoned industrial areas, not next to homes, schools, daycares, or assisted living centers.”

Another resident, Isaac Coleman, also backed the buffer, saying it “provides an essential scientifically sound margin of safety, dramatically reducing the concentration of potential airborne toxins.”

However, not everyone agrees with the new restrictions. Matt Reeves, an attorney representing a funeral home challenging the rule, argued that modern technology and environmental standards make such a buffer unnecessary. “Technology about funeral homes 15 years ago vs. now, as well as environmental regulations, are very different,” Reeves said.

He added that the new rule could make funerals more expensive for families in Gwinnett County.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!