GSU student confirmed to have tested positive for measles

By WSB Radio News Staff
Measles vaccine
Measles vaccine
ATLANTA — Georgia State University confirms one of its students tested positive for measles.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says they have identified 220 close contacts with this individual only five are under active monitoring as they were all unvaccinated.

They’ll be monitored through October 2.

The student had not traveled internationally, but did travel domestically.

Public health officials initially reported there may have also been exposure during soccer games and practices at Inter Atlanta FC.

