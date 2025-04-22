Local

Groundbreaking ceremony underway for new Enota Park along Atlanta Beltline

By Miles Montgomery
Enota Park at Atlanta Beltline (Atlanta Beltline)
ATLANTA — Crews are set to break ground on a new park in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Enota Park includes eight acres on the Westside Trail near Langhorn Street and I-20.

Officials say there will be an expansion of a 0.3-acre playlot on Enota Place.

“The new park will be almost eight acres by using a combination of previously overgrown, wooded, non-developed property and residential land purchased from willing sellers,” officials add.

Rob Brawner with the Beltline Partnership said the park features a lot of amenities for children and adults to enjoy.

“The community can have performances and picnics and it’s really going to be a hub of connectivity for residents,” Brawner said.

