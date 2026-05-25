Ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to thunderstorms

ATLANTA — Thunderstorms have led to a ground stop at the world’s busiest airport on Memorial Day.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is under a ground stop until 6:30 p.m.

A ground delay is also in effect until 10:59 p.m. The average ground delay is 48 minutes, the FAA said.

A ground stop was temporarily issued at the airport earlier Monday afternoon but was later lifted.

The ground stop is impacting numerous flights as travelers continue Memorial Day weekend trips and return home.

Much of metro Atlanta remains under a flash flood watch as rain and storms continue across the area.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said heavy storms moving through the region could produce rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour.

The rainy weather has already caused major travel disruptions at the airport.

Officials say more than 2,000 flights were delayed over the weekend, along with dozens of cancellations since Friday.