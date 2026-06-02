Grady opens new free-standing emergency department

UNION CITY, GA — Grady Health System’s new free-standing emergency department officially opened to patients on June 2 in Union City.

The 20,000-square-foot facility includes 16 exam bays, multiple triage rooms, resuscitation and observation areas, as well as advanced imaging and laboratory services.

The emergency department will be staffed by board-certified doctors, nurses and clinicians. Grady officials said the facility was developed in partnership with the Fulton County government.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, Grady Health System President Anthony Saul described the project as a major step forward for healthcare access in south Fulton County.

“This new free standing emergency department represents more than just a building. It represents a promise to be here, to be ready, and to serve,” Saul said.

Saul said the project was the result of years of planning and collaboration.

“This project didn’t happen overnight, it’s the result of thoughtful planning, strong partnership, and most importantly listening,” Saul said.

Union City Mayor Vince Williams said the facility will provide healthcare access to residents in an area that has faced limited medical services.

“For far too long south Fulton County families have been forced to drive too far for access to quality healthcare,” Williams said.

The emergency department is the first phase of Grady South. Future plans include a medical office building expected to open in 2027 and a new 200-bed full-service hospital scheduled to open in 2031.

Saul said the new facility reflects Grady’s commitment to serving the community.

“For more than a century, Grady has been a cornerstone of healthcare in Atlanta. Committed to serving all the people, especially those who have too often been overlooked,” Saul said.

Medical services in south Fulton County have been limited since Wellstar Health System closed Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point in 2022.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.