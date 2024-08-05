Grady Memorial Hospital opens new state-of-the-art rehabilitation unit

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital has opened a new inpatient rehabilitation unit in Atlanta.

The hospital system announced on Monday that new unit will offer specialized services for patients recovering from stroke, brain and spinal cord injury, amputations and orthopedic conditions.

“As the city’s only Level I trauma center, this new unit will help us meet the growing demand for specialized inpatient rehabilitative care in Atlanta and across the region,” said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Hospital. “It can be a long road to recovery for the type of serious conditions and traumatic injuries Grady’s care teams treat, and we want to ensure patients can start getting the care they need as soon as possible.”

The unit will have 24 beds, according to a news release.

Staffing at the unit will include physiatrists, nurses, case managers, and physical, occupational, and speech therapists, who will focus on “long-term rehabilitation and intensive therapy sessions, with specialized training and certifications to restore patient function and independence,” according to the release,

Officials said the new facility features a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym, ceiling-mounted body-weight support and fall protection system, motorized parallel bars, simulation staircase and a home simulation nourishment area.

For more information about Grady's rehabilitation and therapy care, click here.








