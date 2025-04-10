Governor Kemp supports Trump’s 125% China tariff, welcomes 90-day pause

ATLANTA — As President Donald Trump moves to impose a 125% tariff on Chinese imports while placing a 90-day hold on broader reciprocal tariffs, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is speaking out in support of the administration’s strategy.

Governor Kemp says he believes the president’s tough stance on China reflects a continued commitment to putting American interests first. “I think the president wants to make a deal, but he also wants it to be fair for the American people, that’s what he ran on,” Kemp said in response to the tariff announcement.

While the tariff increase targets Beijing directly, the 90-day pause on wider reciprocal tariffs aims to provide breathing room for U.S. leaders and businesses navigating shifting trade dynamics. Governor Kemp expressed hope that the temporary delay will ease some of the pressure on both local and national economic leaders. “I hear every day from companies where these moves may have benefited them, and others it may have hurt,” he noted.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, China was the state’s third-largest trading partner last year, with more than $3 billion in exports. Despite the close economic ties, Kemp defended the administration’s decision to escalate tariffs, citing long standing concerns about unfair trade practices.

“They are a big trading partner, but they also have been, as many people say, ‘ripping us off’ in a lot of different ways,” Kemp said. “The key to trade is making sure we have fair trade.”

While acknowledging the importance of Georgia’s trade relationship with China, Kemp emphasized that the long term goal is fairness, not just free trade.