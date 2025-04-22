Governor Kemp signs bills that change lawsuit process

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has officially signed into law two major bills that change Georgia’s civil litigation system, marking a significant legislative win for the governor, who named tort reform his top priority this session.

The newly signed laws, Senate Bills 68 and 69, aim to reshape how lawsuits are handled in Georgia, particularly in areas involving premises liability, evidence in trials, and third-party litigation financing.

“In the end, both of these bills accomplished our goal of leveling the playing field in Georgia’s courtrooms and ensuring our business environment remains the best in the nation,” Kemp said during the signing ceremony.

SB 68, which takes effect immediately, updates the rules around premises liability and places new limits on claims related to pain and suffering. It also changes what evidence can be introduced during trials.

SB 69, which takes effect in January 2026, sets new standards for how certain lawsuits can be financed by third parties.

Kemp called the reforms a step toward bringing “transparency and fairness to a process that has been abused for too long,” arguing that the changes will help lower costs for both businesses and consumers.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story