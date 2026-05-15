Governor Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension

ATLANTA — As the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, Governor Brian Kemp is continuing to help Georgians at the gas pump.

With gas prices continuing to rise, Kemp issued an executive order extending the Georgia state gas tax suspension for another month.

In a post on his X account, Kemp said, “As families prepare for the Memorial Day travel weekend, they shouldn’t feel blindsided by prices at the gas pump. With our partners in the legislature, we’ve remained committed to giving hardworking Georgians relief wherever able, and this extension is another fulfillment of that promise.”

As families prepare for the Memorial Day travel weekend, they shouldn't feel blindsided by prices at the gas pump. With our partners in the legislature, we've remained committed to giving hardworking Georgians relief wherever able, and this extension is another fulfillment of… pic.twitter.com/ZJzVIT8smq — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 15, 2026

The original suspension was put in place in March as gas prices soared because of the war in Iran.

The state gas tax suspension will now continue an additional two weeks, until June 3.